Donald Trump Calls for American Dominance in 5G Wireless Technology

President Donald Trump utilized Twitter on Thursday to urge American companies to move forward in the race for 5G wireless technology.

“I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible,” Trump wrote. “It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind.”

Trump commented on the emerging technology after Sen. Marco Rubio told Breitbart News in an interview that it was essential to the future of American dominance of the digital economy.

“The reason why 5G is so critical is that a large number of the technologies and industry in the 21st century will be dependent on 5G: smart roads, driverless vehicles, the Internet of things, additive manufacturing where you can make things through 3D printing,” Rubio said.

Trump, it appears, agreed.

“There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on something that is so obviously the future,” he wrote. “I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies.”

Rubio expressed concern that China was positioning itself as the leader in 5G technology by forcing its way into the market with government-backed companies offering cheaper infrastructure.

“If the Chinese are the ones who set that standard, they will give preference to their companies as the ones who dominate in these fields, so not only will they dominate 5G, but they will dominate all of the industries associated with it independent of 5G, and what do they bring to bear?” he asked.

Trump said the United States must continue to lead the way in the 5G race.

“We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology!” he said:

