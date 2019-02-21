Donald Trump Challenges Jussie Smollett for ‘Racist and Dangerous Comments’

President Donald Trump challenged Empire actor Jussie Smollett for allegedly setting up a hate crime hoax after the performer was arrested.

“Jussie Smollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!?” Trump wrote on Twitter after the actor turned himself in on Thursday.

Smollett surrendered to Chicago authorities after he was charged with one count of felony disorderly conduct after filing a false police report about being attacked by supporters of the president. Smollett will appear in court on Thursday afternoon for a bond hearing.

Trump was among several political figures that sympathetically reacted to the Smollett’s alleged hoax hate crime.

“That, I can tell you, is horrible. I’ve seen it last night,” Trump replied when asked about the incident by a White House reporter. “I think that’s horrible. It doesn’t get worse, as far as I’m concerned.”

The president is hosting a black history month reception at the White House on Thursday evening.