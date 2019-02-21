Illegal Alien Accused of Raping Child in North Carolina Before Fleeing U.S.

An illegal alien has been charged with raping a minor in Harmony, North Carolina, before fleeing the United States and then attempting to cross back over the U.S.-Mexico border.

Illegal alien Jesse Jacinto, a 20-year-old from Mexico, is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl on October 8, 2018, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department.

After a police report was filed about the alleged incident, police learned that Jacinto had likely fled to Mexico.

Last month, the U.S. Border Patrol arrested Jacinto after he allegedly tried to illegally cross into the country through the Laredo, Texas, sector. Following the arrest, federal immigration agents extradited Jacinto back to Iredell County where he was charged with the rape.

The border crosser is now being held on a $250,000 bond.

Similarly, this week, an illegal alien in Kentucky has been charged with repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl, as Breitbart News reported. That illegal alien is being held on a $100,000 bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.