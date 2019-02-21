Report: Hillary Clinton Met with Biden, Klobuchar About 2020

Two more potential Democrat 2020 presidential contenders met with 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton this month.

Clinton’s meeting with Amy Klobuchar took place before the Minnesota Senator’s February 10 campaign launch, CNN reported Friday. Biden has yet to make a definitive announcement on whether he will enter the race.

The report cited a source close to Clinton, as well as receiving confirmation from representatives from both Biden and Klobuchar’s camps. The meetings. focused on their respective decisions on running for the presidency, took place at Clinton’s residence in Washington, DC.

These aren’t Clinton’s first meetings with potential 2020 contenders. She’s already held court with Sens. Kamala Harris (CA), Cory Booker (NJ), and Elizabeth Warren (MA), as well as Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, according to a January CNN report. Harris, Booker, and Warren have declared their candidacies for the presidency. Garcetti announced he will not seek the high office in 2020.

Rumors lingered last year over whether Clinton could possibly jump back into the 2020 race herself, despite losing the 2016 election to now President Donald Trump.

