Warren: My ‘Ultra-Millionaires Tax’ Is a ‘Big Down Payment on a Green New Deal’

This week on “Pod Save America,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her “ultra millionaires tax” will be “a big down payment on a Green New Deal.”

Warren said, “Workers get to elect 40 percent of the seats—this is a bill I’ve already put forward—40 percent of the seats on corporate boards, ways to get more power back into the hands of workers. That’s how we start to rewrite this economy. And I just keep working through that and every part of it, taxes, progressive taxation. I put an ultra millionaires tax out, a proposal on this.”

She added, “Think about this. If we taxed people, families, that have more than $50 million in assets if we charged them two percent a year and they put that back in the to help build opportunity for everybody else. We could pay for universal childcare. We could bring down student loan debt. We could make a big down payment on a Green New Deal. We could make the investments that make this country work, and that’s for me what this is all about.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN