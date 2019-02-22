Connecticut Democrats Push Confiscation of Homemade Guns

City legislators Jeffrey Stella (D-9) and Rodney Pratt (D-9) in Stamford, Connecticut, are pushing an ordinance to empower police to confiscate homemade firearms from city residents.

Westport News quoted Stella saying:

How can it be OK for people to manufacture firearms without serial numbers? As a police officer and a city representative, I took oaths to serve and protect people. Anybody can make these untraceable guns. I feel that if more towns push to ban them, the people in Hartford will realize this is what the people want.

Pratt described the ban on such guns as “a good starting point toward more common-sense gun laws.” He said, “We don’t want to sit back and wait for the state.”

Notably, untraceable guns were banned federally in 1988, but Stella and Pratt want to ban them again at the city level.

Westport News reported that Stella and Pratt’s ordinance would empower police to seize homemade guns from city residents and destroy “unlawful” firearms.

