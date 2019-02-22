Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) lectured school children and their teachers in a meeting Friday when asked to support the Green New Deal, telling the group she will not respond to pressure as a longtime member of Congress.

The video of this exchange comes from the Sunshine Movement, a far-left advocacy organization which has championed the New Green Deal. There are several conspicuous and unexplained edits in the brief clip shared to social media, raising the possibility of some mitigating context to the contentious exchange.

The 85-year-old lawmaker is seen growing frustrated with the young group discussing so-called man-made contributions to global warming.

“Some scientists have said that we have 12 years to turn this around,” one young student tells Feinstein, echoing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who claimed during an event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. last month that the “world will end in 12 years” if the issue is not addressed.

“Well, it’s not going to get turned around in 10 years,” Feinstein bluntly replied.

This is how @SenFeinstein reacted to children asking her to support the #GreenNewDeal resolution — with smugness + disrespect. This is a fight for our generation's survival. Her reaction is why young people desperately want new leadership in Congress. pic.twitter.com/0zAkaxruMI — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) February 22, 2019

“You’re looking at the faces of the people who are going to be living with these consequences,” an older woman then tells Feinstein.

Another young girl chimes in: “The government is supposed to be for people, and by the people.”

An annoyed Feinstein then tells the group that she’s been “doing this for 30 years” and was recently re-elected to another four-year term.

“You come in here, and you say it has to be my way or the highway. I don’t respond to that,” the California senator said, adding, “I’ve gotten elected. I just ran. I was elected by almost a million-vote plurality.”

“So, you know, maybe people should listen a little bit,” she advised.

Cutting off Feinstein mid-sentence, one of the activists tells the lawmakers that “any plan that doesn’t take bold, transformative action is not going to be what we need.”

“Well, you know better than I do,” Feinstein shot back sarcastically. “So, I think one day you should run for the Senate.”

“Great, I will,” the woman interrupts.