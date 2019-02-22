Donald Trump Nominates Kelly Craft as U.S. Ambassador to U.N.

President Donald Trump announced late Friday he will nominate U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft as the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

“I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump revealed.

“Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family!” Trump went on.

The pick comes after Nikki Haley left the post at the end of 2018, and replacement nominee Heather Nauert removed herself from consideration. Nauert withdrew due to the “grueling” impact on her family over the two months since she had been nominated.

“The past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration,” Nauert wrote. She has been serving as spokeswoman for the State Department.

Craft emerged as a frontrunner in the race for the position on Thursday with the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell had also been in the running for the post with backing from Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) president Mort Klein.

