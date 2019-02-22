Donald Trump ‘Very Surprised to See’ Robert Kraft Charges

President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd-L), his wife Akie Abe (R), US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and Robert Kraft (2nd-L),owner of the New England Patriots, sit down for dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on February 10, 2017. Photograph by Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty Images
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said Friday he was surprised by misdemeanor charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for solicitation of prostitution.

“Well, it’s very sad, I was very surprised to see it,” Trump said when asked about the news by reporters at the White House.

A spokesperson for Kraft denied that the Patriot’s owner participated in any illegal activity, despite police claiming to have videos of his activity.

“He’s proclaimed his innocence totally, but I was very surprised to see it,” Trump said.

Kraft, a personal friend of Trump, is already making plans to travel to the White House with the Patriots for recognition for winning another Super Bowl.

