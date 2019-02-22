Donald Trump ‘Very Surprised to See’ Robert Kraft Charges

President Donald Trump said Friday he was surprised by misdemeanor charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for solicitation of prostitution.

“Well, it’s very sad, I was very surprised to see it,” Trump said when asked about the news by reporters at the White House.

A spokesperson for Kraft denied that the Patriot’s owner participated in any illegal activity, despite police claiming to have videos of his activity.

“He’s proclaimed his innocence totally, but I was very surprised to see it,” Trump said.

Kraft, a personal friend of Trump, is already making plans to travel to the White House with the Patriots for recognition for winning another Super Bowl.