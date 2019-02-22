President Donald Trump vowed Friday to veto any legislation attempting to block his State of Emergency declaration on the Southern border.

“One hundred percent,” Trump said when asked by reporters at the White House if he would veto any legislation trying to block his order.

House Democrats led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a resolution on Friday to block Trump’s declaration.

Trump said he was confident that Republicans would support his decision to declare a State of Emergency on the border.

“I don’t think it survives a veto, we have too many smart people that want border security,” he said.

Trump praised the current efforts by border security agents and ICE to protect the border and deport criminal illegal immigrants.

“If we had the wall, it would be much easier, and frankly it would be a job that would be perfecto and would cost ultimately a lot less money,” Trump said.