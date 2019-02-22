Illegal Accused of Killing Tennessee Mom Added to ICE ‘Most Wanted’ List

An illegal alien fugitive accused of killing 37-year-old mother Shirra Branum in a 2017 car crash has been added to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) “Most Wanted” list.

Alan Jacob Mogollon-Anaya, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, is now on ICE’s “Most Wanted” list for allegedly killing Branum in a Jonesborough, Tennessee, car crash where he was intoxicated, taken to the hospital, and then fled the state to evade arrest.

ICE officials said Mogollon-Anaya’s last known location was Kenner, Louisiana, and that the illegal alien had been working in the construction industry.

The Branum family has tried endlessly to bring Mogollon-Anaya to justice for the sake of its loved one, who was a mother to Randy Branum.

Last year during a rally of Angel Families, Randy Branum — who was in the car crash with his mother — detailed the accident caused by Mogollon-Anaya:

“He was driving drunk,” Randy Branum said of the illegal alien. “This was his fourth offense DUI. The crash killed my mom and it critically injured me … He also critically injured two of his own children and his girlfriend.”

“Unfortunately, our sheriff’s department didn’t think it was necessary to arrest him while he was in the hospital,” he continued. “He has been on the run since three charges of child abuse and neglect, aggravated assault on me, and vehicle homicide where he killed my mom. He was also on probation for his third offense DUI and on bond for a deportation hearing.”

Shirra Branum’s death came a year before 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran of Knoxville, Tennessee, was allegedly killed in a car crash by 44-year-old illegal alien Francisco Eduardo Franco-Cambrany. The illegal alien, in Corcoran’s case, has been granted a $3,500 bond, and his lawyer said his client has been a “success” in the U.S. and deserves to stay in the country despite the killing.

Last year alone, ICE agents arrested nearly 2,000 convicted and suspected illegal alien killers who have left behind countless American and legal immigrant victims.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.