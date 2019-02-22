NYT: Amy Klobuchar Ate with Her Comb, Then Made Staff Clean It

The New York Times provided a new exposé Friday about allegations that Democratic presidential contender Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is cruel to her staff — and it includes a somewhat groteqsue episode involving a comb.

The Times‘ Matt Flegenheimer and Sydney Ember write:

Senator Amy Klobuchar was hungry, forkless and losing patience. An aide, joining her on a trip to South Carolina in 2008, had procured a salad for his boss while hauling their bags through an airport terminal. But once onboard, he delivered the grim news: He had fumbled the plastic eating utensils before reaching the gate, and the crew did not have any forks on such a short flight. What happened next was typical: Ms. Klobuchar berated her aide instantly for the slip-up. What happened after that was not: She pulled a comb from her bag and began eating the salad with it, according to four people familiar with the episode. Then she handed the comb to her staff member with a directive: Clean it.

The authors note that Klobuchar has herself told a version of the story, albeit “an abridged version.”

The Times story is only the latest in a series of media reports documenting Klobuchar’s controversial treatment of her Senate aides, leading to a rapid rate of turnover among staff, as Breitbart News has reported.

Klobuchar addressed questions about her management style at a CNN town hall earlier this month: “Am I a tough boss sometimes? Yes. Have I pushed people too hard? Yes. But I have kept expectations for myself that are very high. I’ve asked my staff to meet those same expectations, and that — the big point for me is I want the country to meet high expectations, because we don’t have that going now,” she said.

