Pfizer executive Sally Susman is planning a March 31 fundraiser for 2020 Democrat presidential contender Kirsten Gillibrand, according to a report out Friday.

The Pfizer executive vice president plans to host a fundraiser at her New York residence for Gillibrand, CNBC reported Friday, citing people with direct knowledge. Susman has supported the U.S. Senator from New York in previous campaigns. Tickets for the Gillibrand presidential fundraiser were reported to run $1,000 to $2,700.

Susman, a senior executive for the pharmaceutical giant, was a bundler for then President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. She bundled $200,000-500,000 in one-quarter of that campaign, according to Open Secrets.

She has signaled to friends she will fully back Gillibrand, according to a source cited in the report. A New York donor emphasized to the outlet the Pfizer executive is a major fundraiser on the Democrat side. Democrat donors run in Susman’s family that includes her father, a former senior adviser and ambassador for Obama and 2004 national finance chairman for John Kerry’s presidential bid.

Gillibrand formed an exploratory committee on January 15 ahead of a potential run for president in 2020. That day she heralded what she said were grassroots donations from all 50 states to her exploratory committee. “This campaign is going to be run for and by people, not corporate PACs—that’s how we live by our values,” Gillibrand posted.

Gillibrand raised over $75,000 in individual contributions from Pfizer employees during her 2018 Senate campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook