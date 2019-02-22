President Donald Trump reacted to the news Friday that Amazon withdrew their plan to build a headquarters in New York City in response to leftist criticism of the deal.

“I think its a big loss for New York City,” Trump said, adding that the city should have made a better deal with the behemoth tech company in the beginning.

Trump was asked about the failed deal during a trade meeting with the Chinese Vice Premier at the White House.

“They could have made a much better deal,” he said, referring to New York City. Trump pointed out the number of jobs lost as well as lost tax revenue for the city. He challenged the criticism of the deal by leftists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Its the kind of thinking that our country is going to on the radical left, but ultimately it’s not good for jobs and it’s not good for the economy,” Trump said. “I think it was a big loss for New York City. I come from New York City. I love New York City.”

Trump ridiculed New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for traveling to Iowa on Sunday, sparking rumors of a presidential run.

“I think he has to learn how to run New York City,before he starts running the country, because he has not done a good job, including, by the way, with Amazon,” Trump said.