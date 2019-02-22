Victims of Handgun Attack Call for ‘Assault Weapon’ Ban

A woman stands at a makeshift memorial on Danforth Ave. where people were adding flowers and messages to honor and remember the victims of the handgun attack that took place on July 22, 2018.
Victims of last summer’s Danforth handgun attack in Ontario, Canada, are calling for an “assault weapon” ban.

The victims pushed to ban “assault weapons” on February 22, the seven-month anniversary of the attack that killed two.

Breitbart News reported that the shooting occurred at 10:00 p.m. local time, when 29-year-old Faisal Hussain calmly walked down the street while shooting at random individuals with a handgun.

CTV News posted surveillance video showing the attack:

CityNews reported that Danforth victims called for the “assault weapon” ban. They also called for an end to private ownership of handguns.

The victims urged people to “sign the e-petition calling for the ban on civilian ownership of handguns and military assault weapons.”

Ironically, a ban on “military assault weapons” would not have prevented the Danforth shooting, as the attacker used a handgun. Even more ironic, the attacker who shot and killed five at the Chicago-area Henry Pratt Company on February 15 had been barred from possessing a firearm of any kind. That ban on firearm possession did nothing to prevent his criminal use of a gun.

