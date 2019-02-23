Maryland Democrats are pushing rationing of rifle purchases, a 7-day waiting period on all gun purchases, and a licensing requirement for rifle and shotgun owners.

Leap Forward lists over 50 Democrats who are pushing HB 786, the legislation limiting the number of rifle purchases each month, enacting the waiting period, and putting the licensing requirement in place.

HB 786 also puts universal background checks in place for long guns and allows the Federal Firearms License holder performing the check to charge “a reasonable fee” for so doing. HB 786 is complemented by Democrat-sponsored SB 737, which focuses solely on a universal background check requirement for long guns.

Maryland already has some of the toughest gun control laws in the country, yet Baltimore is rife with murder and mayhem.

In 2013 Maryland adopted the Firearm Safety Act, a body of gun controls banning “high capacity” magazines and “assault weapons,” coupled with a fingerprinting/licensing requirement for would-be handgun owners. On March 27, 2017, Breitbart News reported that the criminal use of “high capacity” magazines in Baltimore had risen sharply since the ban on the devices was put in place. Maryland banned the sale and manufacture of such magazines in 2013, yet the Trace—a gun control journalism outlet—shows that the criminal use of such magazines jumped in 2013 and continued to climb in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Maryland Democrats are now pushing more gun control.

