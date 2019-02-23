Fourteen of New Mexico’s 33 counties have adopted “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolutions to make clear their sheriffs feel no pressure to enforce new gun controls being pushed by Democrats at the state level.

On February 21, Breitbart News reported that six counties had adopted “Second Amendment Sanctuary” status, but that number has now increased by eight. And the Albuquerque Journal reported that the number will likely climb.

The gun controls being pushed at the state level include universal background checks, a red flag law allowing gun confiscation, and an expansion of the “prohibited purchasers” list. The New Mexico Sheriff’s Association has planned to sue the state if the new gun controls are enacted.

On February 10, Breitbart News reported that 29 of New Mexico’s 33 sheriffs signed a statement against adoption of the new gun controls. And CBS 7 quoted Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton saying, “You’re just taking guns out of law-abiding citizen’s hands. This is not going to affect the criminals out there. They’re going to be able to get guns and they do not follow the law.”

