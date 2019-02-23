Texas School District Arming Guards with AR-15s to Keep Students Safe

The Texas City, Texas, school district is arming guards with AR-15s in a bid to be the safest school system in the United States.

Fox News reports that the decision to buy AR-15s came after the district hired former Secret Service agent Mike Matranga to oversee “security and school safety.”

Matranga’s plan includes having at least one deputy per school campus in the district. Each of those deputies will have an AR-15. Matranga said, “These are the weapons we purchased for our deputies. I’m a firm believer that we fight firepower with superior firepower.”

The plan for school safety in Texas City also includes facial recognition technology and the ability to track movements of individuals inside the schools. District superintendent Rodney Cavness said, “We’re not playing around. This isn’t some kind of little game to us. We put a lot of time, money, and effort into this.”

Cavness added, “I think we’re living in a sick society, and there are some very deeply troubled people out there that want to do harm to kids and to campuses and to teachers, and we’re not going to let that happen.”

Texas City schools are located a short distance from the site of the May 18, 2018 Santa Fe High School attack. The student who carried out that attack used a shotgun and revolver.

