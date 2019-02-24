Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rants About Socialism and the End of the World

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Instagram live on Sunday evening from her kitchen in her Bronx apartment to rant about the Green New Deal, socialism, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), and the end of the world.

In a series of clips preserved on Twitter, the first-year representative blasted her critics and said the world only had “one shot” left to prevent total destruction.

“AOC” ranted about plastic bags — “I wish they didn’t exist” — before pouring herself some wine:

Socialist @AOC mulls banning plastic bags, since she wishes they don’t exist, and pours herself a glass of wine. pic.twitter.com/vKaO0uFHY4 — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

As she peeled sweet potatoes, she offered a “special hello to my haters,” noting that she had received death threats, and complaining that people feel “entitled to very private and personal information about me that they don’t ask for from other people”:

Count how many times Socialist @AOC says “like” in this two minute commentary where she shares that she has moved apartments due to death threats (and wanting a second bedroom). Recall, this is an elected official. pic.twitter.com/ffEyX2Kalf — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

“The whole premise of the Green New Deal is that we’re screwed on climate,” she said. “At this point, we don’t even have to prove it — just walk outside in winter in a lot of places, and it’s either way worse than you’re used to, or way warmer than you’re used to.”

Socialist @AOC describes the #GreenNewDeal and tells us if we don’t pass it we’re all screwed and all going to die. pic.twitter.com/MkUl2aG3x6 — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

She predicted that the planet would face “disaster if we don’t turn this ship around,” claimed there was a “scientific consensus” that “the lives of children are going to be very difficult,” and said that young people were wondering, as a result, “Is it OK to still have children?”

AOC also bashed Sen. Feinstein, who was confronted by a group of children (and their adult activist chaperones) about the Green New Deal last week. It was “not good enough,” she said, to tell people “I’ve been working on this for X amount of years.” She rejected “watered-down proposals that are, frankly, going to kill us,” an apparent reference to Feinstein’s own climate change policies.

Socialist @AOC discusses how people should reconsider having children due to global warming, and reminds us that we are all going to *literally* die if the Green New Deal doesn’t pass. She also takes some shots at Dianne Feinstein. *Sidenote: She failed to compost her potatoes* pic.twitter.com/6eWhbTbqqB — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

She scoffed at the idea that “working on an issue for 30 years, alone … makes someone qualified to solve an issue.” She said that people who had proposed more “ambitious solutions” had “not been listened to.” A carbon tax, she said, would not be enough to solve the problem: “If you think that a carbon tax alone, and no other intervention, is going to fix climate change, you’re part of the problem.” We have “one shot,” she said, because “people didn’t try” to solve the problem for decades before. “And now people are dying — in the thousands,” she claimed.

Socialist @AOC eviscerates @SenFeinstein and calls her a political coward. This is wild. pic.twitter.com/ZQQw7Ibixh — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

She bashed “climate delayers”:

.@AOC on Instagram live: "We had time when I was born, but – tick tock – nothing got done. As the youngest member of Congress, I wish we didn’t have 12 years. It’s our lungs that are going to get choked with wildfire smoke…Climate delayers are the new climate deniers. " — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) February 25, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez also defended her “Green New Deal” by noting that it “isn’t even a binding bill.” She called opposition to the bill “reprehensible,” and claimed critics were funded by the fossil fuel industry.

.@AOC tries to sell her #GreenNewDeal by saying “if it passes, nothing will even happen.” That’s how you know it’s a steaming pile of manure. pic.twitter.com/6aNaEbmEEX — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

In addition, AOC rejected the idea of evaluating the crisis in Venezuela as a problem with socialism. Instead, she said, it was “kind of an issue of authoritarianism versus democracy.” It would be just as illogical, she said, for people to point to “Zimbabwe or … other failed states that use capitalist frameworks” as proof of the failure of capitalism. (Zimbabwe’s ruling party and its recently-ousted dictator, Robert Mugabe, defined themselves as socialist.)

Socialist @AOC discusses Venezuela. She says that it has nothing do with socialism but rather is a failure of authoritarianism. She then bizarrely goes on an inane rant citing Zimbabwe as an example of failed capitalism. The poor potato she is cutting could be more coherent. pic.twitter.com/IHW8r6pCZS — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

The original full Instagram video is not yet available online.

