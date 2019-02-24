Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rants About Socialism and the End of the World

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Instagram live on Sunday evening from her kitchen in her Bronx apartment to rant about the Green New Deal, socialism, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), and the end of the world.

In a series of clips preserved on Twitter, the first-year representative blasted her critics and said the world only had “one shot” left to prevent total destruction.

“AOC” ranted about plastic bags — “I wish they didn’t exist” — before pouring herself some wine:

As she peeled sweet potatoes, she offered a “special hello to my haters,” noting that she had received death threats, and complaining that people feel “entitled to very private and personal information about me that they don’t ask for from other people”:

“The whole premise of the Green New Deal is that we’re screwed on climate,” she said. “At this point, we don’t even have to prove it — just walk outside in winter in a lot of places, and it’s either way worse than you’re used to, or way warmer than you’re used to.”

She predicted that the planet would face “disaster if we don’t turn this ship around,” claimed there was a “scientific consensus” that “the lives of children are going to be very difficult,” and said that young people were wondering, as a result, “Is it OK to still have children?”

AOC also bashed Sen. Feinstein, who was confronted by a group of children (and their adult activist chaperones) about the Green New Deal last week. It was “not good enough,” she said, to tell people “I’ve been working on this for X amount of years.” She rejected “watered-down proposals that are, frankly, going to kill us,” an apparent reference to Feinstein’s own climate change policies.

She scoffed at the idea that “working on an issue for 30 years, alone … makes someone qualified to solve an issue.” She said that people who had proposed more “ambitious solutions” had “not been listened to.” A carbon tax, she said, would not be enough to solve the problem: “If you think that a carbon tax alone, and no other intervention, is going to fix climate change, you’re part of the problem.” We have “one shot,” she said, because “people didn’t try” to solve the problem for decades before. “And now people are dying — in the thousands,” she claimed.

She bashed “climate delayers”:

Ocasio-Cortez also defended her “Green New Deal” by noting that it “isn’t even a binding bill.” She called opposition to the bill “reprehensible,” and claimed critics were funded by the fossil fuel industry.

In addition, AOC rejected the idea of evaluating the crisis in Venezuela as a problem with socialism. Instead, she said, it was “kind of an issue of authoritarianism versus democracy.” It would be just as illogical, she said, for people to point to “Zimbabwe or … other failed states that use capitalist frameworks” as proof of the failure of capitalism. (Zimbabwe’s ruling party and its recently-ousted dictator, Robert Mugabe, defined themselves as socialist.)

The original full Instagram video is not yet available online.

