Bernie Sanders Leading 2020 New Hampshire Poll

The Vermont Senator seeking the presidency yet again in 2020 has taken the lead in an early New Hampshire Democratic primary poll.

Sen. Bernie Sanders pulled 27 percent support in the first New Hampshire primary since he announced he was running. The Emerson College poll had former Vice President Joe Biden in a close second with 25 percent.

Emerson polled 405 registered New Hampshire voters from February 21-22. Sanders also led primarily in the 18-34 age bracket with a commanding 44 percent with Biden following at just 11 percent. Biden, however, led in the 35-54, 55-74, and 75+ age brackets.

California Sen. Kamala Harris trailed at less than half of Biden, 12 percent. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in at 9 percent and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 8 percent. Tied at 5 percent were failed Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg pulled in just 2 percent followed at 1 percent by New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Obama administration Sec. of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro registered less than one percent. Five percent of respondents chose “someone else.”

Sanders lost to Hillary Clinton for the Democrat Party presidential nomination in 2016.

