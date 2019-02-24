Save the Date! Donald Trump Announces ‘Salute to America’ on July 4th

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: The U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument are seen as fireworks explode above the nation's capital on Independence Day July 4, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced plans for a major event celebrating the United States on Independence Day.

“HOLD THE DATE!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th.”

The president revealed that the event would be called “A Salute to America” and would be held at the Lincoln Memorial.

“Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!” he wrote.

Trump has repeatedly stated his desire to host a military parade in Washington, DC, but estimated costs made it prohibitively expensive.

Presidents traditionally host an event at the White House for Independence Day honoring the United States military which includes fireworks. Trump appears to be planning a bigger event for 2019.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 04: US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand for the National Anthem during a picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Trump revealed his plan for the event, noting that it made sense to coincide with the 4th of July.

“The fireworks is there anyway, so we just saved on fireworks,” he said. “We get free fireworks because it’s already being done.”

 

.