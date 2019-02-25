Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) Green New Deal’s astronomical cost could pay for over 3,700 border walls, costs more than the global economy, and eclipses the national debt by four times, according to a study released on Monday.

American Action Forum (AAF) released a study on Monday which found that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-MA) Green New Deal could cost somewhere between $51 and $93 trillion over the next ten years.

This figure strikes a staggering contrast between the cost of a radical environmental proposal and President Donald J. Trump’s wall along the southern American border, especially because many Democrats such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi have suggested that the border wall is too expensive.

President Trump has stated that the border wall would cost $25 billion, which would suggest that if the Green New Deal would cost $93 trillion over the next ten years, then that price tag would pay for 3,733 border walls.

The national debt runs over $22 trillion this year, making the Green New Deal over four times more expensive.

Further, the AAF study would imply that the Green New Deal would cost more than the world Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017, which exceeded $80 trillion.

The value of all of the world’s gold is $8,226,831,183,637, which makes the Green New Deal far more expensive.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has dismissed criticism that she has proposed unrealistic and unfeasible proposals, stating it would remain better to be “morally right” than “precisely, factually, and semantically correct.”

The New York progressive said on Sunday, “Like I just introduced the Green New Deal two weeks ago, and it’s creating all of this conversation. Why? Because no one else has even tried. Because no one else has even tried.”

Ocasio-Cortez added, “So people are like, ‘Oh it’s unrealistic. Oh, it’s vague. Oh, it doesn’t address this little minute thing.’ And I’m like, ‘You try. You do it. Cuz you’re not. Cuz you’re not. So, until you do it, I’m the boss.’ How about that?”

There is one project, however, that clearly eclipses the cost of Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal–Star Wars’ Death Star. British energy supplier Ovo found in a study in 2016 that the planet-destroying space station would cost $7.8 octillion per day.