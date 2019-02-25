Confirmed: President Donald Trump Returning to CPAC

Trump CPAC
Twitter/@mschlapp

President Donald Trump will speak at CPAC this year, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp announced Monday.

Schlapp announced the news on Twitter as the president travels to Vietnam for a summit with Kim Jong-Un. The president’s speech is scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 EST.

CPAC was the site of one of Trump’s first big political speeches in 2011 as he previewed a run for president.

“I can tell you this if I run and if I win, this country will be respected again,” he said.

.