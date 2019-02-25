Confirmed: President Donald Trump Returning to CPAC

President Donald Trump will speak at CPAC this year, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp announced Monday.

We are honored to have @realDonaldTrump join us again for #CPAC2019 where he'll share his vision for #WhatMakesAmericaGreat. Thank you, Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/NpV3dqkew5 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 25, 2019

Schlapp announced the news on Twitter as the president travels to Vietnam for a summit with Kim Jong-Un. The president’s speech is scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 EST.

CPAC was the site of one of Trump’s first big political speeches in 2011 as he previewed a run for president.

“I can tell you this if I run and if I win, this country will be respected again,” he said.