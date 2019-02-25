Donald Trump Rips Harry Reid for ‘Failed Career’

President Donald Trump responded to criticism from Harry Reid on Monday, describing the former Democrat Senate leader as a failure.

“Former Senator Harry Reid (he got thrown out) is working hard to put a good spin on his failed career,” Trump wrote, accusing him of leading the Democrats “through lies and deception.”

Reid repeatedly denounced Trump in a recent interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, describing the president as a “con man,” a “human leech,” and a “big fat guy.”

“I just have trouble accepting him as a person, so, frankly, I don’t see anything he’s doing right,” he replied when Bash asked him if he was doing anything good for the country.

Reid built up his former target, President George W. Bush, as a hero in comparison to Trump, despite repeatedly berating Bush as the worst president in history, a loser, and a liar.

Reid said “every day” he wishes Bush were back in charge of the country.

“There’s no question in my mind that George Bush would be Babe Ruth in this league that he’s in with Donald Trump in the league,” he said. “Donald Trump wouldn’t make the team”: