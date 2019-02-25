Donald Trump Urges Senators to Stay ‘Strong and Smart’ on Border Wall

President Donald Trump urged Republican Senators on Monday to back his declaration of a State of Emergency at the southern border.

“I hope our great Republican Senators don’t get led down the path of weak and ineffective Border Security,” he wrote on Twitter.

The president reminded them that their voters supported the idea of more physical barriers at the Southern border.

“Be strong and smart, don’t fall into the Democrats ‘trap’ of Open Borders and Crime!” he wrote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to vote Tuesday on a bill opposing Trump’s declaration of a State of Emergency to help fund his long-promised wall.

Pelosi decried Trump’s action as a Constitutional crisis.

“We battled against a monarchy — we did not intend to establish one in our country,” she said to reporters on Friday

Trump has vowed to veto the bill “100 percent” if it makes it past the Republican-led Senate

“We have a State of Emergency at our Southern Border. Border Patrol, our Military and local Law Enforcement are doing a great job, but without the Wall, which is now under major construction, you cannot have Border Security,” he wrote Monday. “Drugs, Gangs and Human Trafficking must be stopped!”

