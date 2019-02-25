Donald Trump: ‘We Have a Special Feeling’ with North Korea 

President Donald Trump, ahead of his second summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, spoke Sunday about the “special feeling” he had created between the two countries.

“The sanctions are on. Everything’s on. But we have a special feeling, and I think it’s going to lead to something very good and maybe now,” Trump said during a White House event with United States governors.

Trump was positive about the possibilities of additional concessions from North Korea but said sanctions would remain in place until Kim demonstrated concrete steps to denuclearize.

“I’m not pushing for speed, but we’re not removing the sanctions,” Trump said about the progress of the talks with North Korea.

Trump said he was pleased that there were no more nuclear testings or shows of military force from North Korea after he met with Kim.

“I’m not in a rush. I don’t want to rush anybody,” he said. “I just don’t want testing. As long as there’s no testing, we’re happy.”

Trump left Monday morning for Vietnam, where he plans to spend the next two days continuing talks with Kim regarding denuclearization and sanctions.

“There’s a chance to do something very, very special,” he said. “It’s very exciting.”

Trump also knocked his critics for offering him “advice” as he approached the second summit.

“So funny to watch people who have failed for years, they got NOTHING, telling me how to negotiate with North Korea. But thanks anyway!” he wrote on Twitter: