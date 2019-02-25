Eric Swalwell Falsely Claims NRA Calling for Pelosi Assassination

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) reacted to NRA claims that Democrats are targeting gun owners by suggesting the NRA is calling for Nancy Pelosi to be shot.

Swalwell referred to an article in the NRA’s American Sportsman. The title of the article claims Democrats are using law-abiding gun owners for legislative “target practice.”

The NRA article says, “Congressional Democrats target gun owners for persecution with extreme firearm transfer bans.”

Rep. Swalwell suggested the NRA is calling for someone to shoot Pelosi:

This is a call for violence by the @NRA against @GabbyGiffords, who was nearly killed by gunfire and @SpeakerPelosi, the most powerful legislator in America. The NRA should face legal consequences. But let’s put them out of business with boycotts and ballot boxes. #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/XFTAg5XJWI — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 23, 2019

Inquisiter reports that Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) countered Swalwell, writing, “How can you claim this? Are you deliberately lying or did you just not read it? The article is about legislation targeting gun owners, not the N.R.A. targeting Democrats. If your goal is to ensure that ‘outrage culture’ is alive and well, continuing to divide us, congrats.”

