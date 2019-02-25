John Brennan Defends Harry Reid from ‘Selfish’ Trump

Former CIA Director John Brennan is defending retired Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) on social media after Donald Trump slammed the once-top Democrat, who took shots at the president in a recent interview.

“Former Senator Harry Reid (he got thrown out) is working hard to put a good spin on his failed career,” President Trump tweeted Monday morning. “He led through lies and deception, only to be replaced by another beauty, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer. Some things just never change!”

President Trump’s remarks came after CNN aired an interview with Reid, who told Dana Bash that he believes the president wasn’t doing anything right and wishes “every day for a George W. Bush again.”

In response to President Trump’s criticism of Reid, Brennan accused the president of bringing “shame” unto himself and the Office of the Presidency by smearing longtime public servants. “These elected officials, like so many others, have worked selflessly on behalf of their fellow citizens, something unfamiliar to one as selfish as you,” the veteran Deep Stater added.

https://twitter.com/JohnBrennan/status/1100036490535596034

This is not the first time Reid has made public statements that were critical of the president and his administration. In a January interview with the New York Times Magazine, the former Senate Majority leader argued Trump is the worst U.S. president ever. “I think he is without question the worst president we’ve ever had,” Reid told writer Mark Leibovich. “We’ve had some bad ones, and there’s not even a close second to him.”

The former senator went on to call the president amoral and dishonest. “Trump is an interesting person. He is not immoral but is amoral,” he continued. “Amoral is when you shoot someone in the head, it doesn’t make a difference. No conscience.”