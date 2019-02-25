The Girl Scout organization continues to engage in left-wing political activism, exposing young girls to liberal politicians and promoting their ideology.

“Since the 2016 Presidential election, the Girl Scout organization has placed an increasing focus on grooming young voters and future voters by sponsoring and/or promoting progressive political events, like the Teen Vogue Summit, Women’s March, and anti-Trump rallies,” Christy Volanski, co-editor at MyGirlScoutCouncil.com, told Breitbart News.

My Girl Scout Council, founded by Ann Saladin, performs research and provides documentation of the Girl Scout organization’s ties to progressive politics.

“Given Girl Scouts’ membership woes, it’s a bit surprising that the organization continues to isolate conservatives by promoting polarizing political figures and activists like Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Michelle Obama, Andrew Cuomo and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Volanski added.

The Girl Scouts’ G.I.R.L. Agenda 2018 emphasized the need to “mobilize girls” and urged “leading change through civic action.” The organization praised those women and girls who were politically active, advancing a girl-first agenda.

On its blog post that celebrated 2018, the “Year of the G.I.R.L.,” GirlScouts.org touted how its girl members “were inspired, prepared, and mobilized to take civic action” by politicians such as Democrats Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Jill Biden.

The Girl Scouts boasted that socialist Ocasio-Cortez is an alumna of its organization and reported she attributes much of what got her elected to Congress to being a part of that organization:

In 2018, proud Girl Scout alum Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, and she attributes much of her career success to the experiences she had through Girl Scouting. “I was a Girl Scout and learned so many life skills, from entrepreneurship to baking to survival skills,” she beams. “It’s amazing at encouraging confidence and curiosity from a young age. Many women of Congress started out as [Girl] Scouts too!”

In June 2018, G.I.R.L. Agenda 2018 welcomed Jill Biden – wife of the former vice-president, as a keynote speaker who was described as an example of a “change-maker” who has “taken action … to make the world a better place”:

My Girl Scout Council posted to Facebook, “The next time someone tells you Girl Scouts is nonpolitical, nonpartisan … show them this,” and provided a link to Biden’s full address:

“Think of yourself as the next Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court,” Biden urged the girls in her speech. “Think of yourself as the next Michelle Obama, you know, our fabulous First Lady.”

Regarding Ginsburg, Girl Scouts in the Washington, DC, area touted their group visit to the screening of the film, RBG, about the life of the Supreme Court justice, with a blog post by one of the scouts.

“My troop left the movie excited about what Ruth had done so far, and what else we can do for gender equality – we’ve also started searching online for Notorious RBG shirts to give for Mother’s Day,” wrote the scout.

In January, Girl Scouts of Greater New York celebrated their governor – Andrew Cuomo – and his feminist agenda:

“Here is an agenda G.I.R.L.s can get behind!” the organization posted to Facebook. “We look forward to finally enacting the #ERA in New York State, modernizing pay equity, and a brighter future for our girls and women! Thank you, Governor Andrew Cuomo!”

The Girl Scouts organization shared a link to Cuomo’s State of the State address in which he spoke of his intention to sign into law a bill that declared abortion a fundamental right.

When the Reproductive Health Act became law, Cuomo ordered authorities to illuminate the World Trade Center complex with pink lighting to celebrate it.

New York’s new abortion law defines a “person” as a “human being who has been born and is alive” – meaning unborn girls are no longer “persons” in New York. The law further degrades unborn girls by removing criminal penalties for violence against them during a homicide.

Also in January, the Girl Scout in the DC area shared how girl members opened for former First Lady Michelle Obama’s book tour. According to the blog:

Surrounded by thousands of fans, supporters and Girl Scouts former First Lady Michelle Obama hosted a[n] intimate conversation about her new book Becoming. She talked about her journey from girlhood to the White House, and how girls can achieve anything they put their mind to if they have the courage to go for it. Girl Scouts all over the country had the opportunity to attend and open the show for Mrs. Obama and listen to her inspiring story. From finding the confidence to beat the status quo at Harvard to being a working mom, Mrs. Obama has been a champion for women and girls everywhere.

The Girl Scouts reported one scout wrote after hearing Obama, “As a Girl Scout, I am becoming a promoter for social justice.”

“Without a doubt, 2018 was the year that the G.I.R.L. Agenda reached new heights,” the Girl Scouts organization says. “Whether it was a Daisy, Ambassador, or alum, Girl Scouts broke barriers, blazed trails, and changed the trajectory of communities around the world.”