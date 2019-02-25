Poll: Americans Say U.S. World Image Most Positive Since 2003

The majority of Americans say the U.S. has the most positive image around the world since 2003, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

The Gallup poll, which surveyed 1,016 adults in the U.S. between February 1-10, found that 58 percent of Americans think the U.S. is seen “very” or “somewhat favorably” throughout the world, an increase of 3 percent over a similar poll conducted in 2018.

More Republicans than Democrats in the survey felt that Americans were viewed in a positive light around the world. About 80 percent of Republicans felt Americans had been viewed favorably worldwide while only 36 percent of Democrats felt the same way.

While the number of Democrats and Republicans who felt Americans were perceived positively worldwide remained unchanged from the previous year, the number of independents who felt that way increased— with 58 percent of independents agreeing that the U.S. had a positive image, up from 50 percent the year before.

But while the majority of Americans surveyed agreed that America is well-respected, not as many agreed that President Trump commanded the same respect.

Only 31 percent of those surveyed believed Trump was respected around the world, and of the individuals who felt that way, 65 percent identified as Republicans.

“Americans may be separating how they believe their country is viewed from whether they think the president is respected.” the Gallup poll stated.

Even though some Americans in the survey felt Trump was not viewed positively abroad, recent polls show that support for the president and his policies have increased at home.