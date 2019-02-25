Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher (R-ID) called Democrats’ Green New Deal possibly one of the greatest blessings to Republicans in 2020 during a Breitbart News Sunday interview with host Amanda House.

Rep. Fulcher predicted that the Green New Deal will be “an albatross around the necks of a lot of people that sign on to this thing because it’s just flat out embarrassing.” He added that it “might be one of the greatest blessings Republicans have for 2020 because anyone who is sane who takes a look at this thing at face value understands exactly what it is, and it’s not good for America.”

The Western Caucus has gotten involved in the issue as House brought up with Fulcher, asking him to explain why. He called it a problem that has confronted the states of the west that is unique to that region, including states that are primarily federally owned.

“How you govern in a state where you’re primarily a tenant, not a landlord — and the federal government’s the landlord, the citizens are tenants for the most part — versus the Midwest and the east where there’s very little federal land is two different things,” said Fulcher.

The congressman addressed the debate over climate change with House.

Fulcher said he supports the law when it comes to President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the southern border. He then answered whether there is an emergency at the border: “I’ve looked at the data. Every single member of Congress has been briefed in detail about this from sources that are just government produced, that are private-produced.”

He pointed to the massive numbers of women sexually abused and put into the sex trade, those crossing with previous terrorist or criminal records, and the drugs being trafficked across the border.

“Is it an emergency? Y-E-S,” said Fulcher. He said, “I think the president’s on high ground. I think the people know that, and I think this is a death knell for the Democrats in 2020.”

