Capitol Hill police arrested dozens of demonstrators advocating for the Green New Deal outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) Washington, D.C., office Monday afternoon.

According to NBC News reporter Frank Thorp, 42 protesters were taken into custody for unlawfully demonstrating in the Russell Office Building as roughly 100 people rallied in support of for the far-left proposal.

Capitol Police arrested 42 protesters advocating for Green New Deal outside of Senate Majority Leader McConnell's office Monday. – @frankthorp pic.twitter.com/YAYkjPJEZH — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 25, 2019

The protest, organized by Sunrise Movement, a “youth grassroots organization” that advocates political action on climate change, stormed the Kentucky Republican’s office before 11:00 a.m. local time. Several protesters held signs that read: “Mitch, Look Us In The Eyes.”

.@sunrisemvmt protestors have now taken over @senatemajldr office. Staff has offered to see if someone can meet with them. Banner reads, “Mitch, Look Us in the Eyes.” pic.twitter.com/B9wdrdP0Lo — Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) February 25, 2019

https://twitter.com/AnthonyAdragna/status/1100069156202913792

The Hill reports the protesters presented a petition with 100,000 signatures calling for McConnell to co-sponsor that Green New Deal resolution that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) brought before the House and Senate earlier February.

“As with all Kentuckians visiting D.C., we welcomed them to the office today. It’s worth noting that two weeks before, Senator McConnell had already announced that he will be bringing the Green New Deal up for a vote in the U.S. Senate,” Stephanie Penn, a spokeswoman for the Senate Majority Leader, said in a statement to The Hill.

In a recent press conference, McConnell announced he would bring a vote on the Green New Deal resolution, but did not state exactly when it would occur.

Last month, Ocasio-Cortez and Markey unveiled their proposal to “transform” the U.S. economy with a “10-year national mobilization” to shift away from fossil fuels and replace them with renewable energy sources.

An outline and FAQ for the proposal detailed eyebrow-raising goals, which included eliminating the necessity of air travel and “economic security to citizens unable or unwilling to work.” Ocasio-Cortez came under fire for claiming its FAQ, which was sent to NPR and other news outlets, is separate from the Green New Deal’s policy goals.