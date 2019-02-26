2020: Joe Biden Offers Jobs in New Hampshire, South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden has reportedly made job offers in key primary states as he inches closer to announcing a run for the White House in 2020.

National Journal reporter Hanna Trudo tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Biden made jobs offers to individuals in New Hampshire, which traditionally is first in a series of nationwide primary elections. HuffPost’s Maxwell Strachan responded to this news, claiming a source relayed to him that the 76-year-old extended offers to others in South Carolina, where several Democrat presidential candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), have already begun campaigning.

Adding to this: Joe Biden has also made job offers in South Carolina, a source tells me. https://t.co/0V54h3Io27 — maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) February 26, 2019

The reports come as Biden is scheduled to headline the Delaware Democrat Party’s largest annual fundraising gala in the coming weeks. “Joe Biden is synonymous with Delaware, and is the backbone of our Party,” Erik Raser-Schramm, the state’s Party chair, said in a statement.“His legacy of service speaks for itself, and while he ponders the next chapter in that legacy, we are honored to have him here at home.”

The event will take place March 16 at the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino.

According to a recent poll, Biden and former first lady Michelle Obama are tied as Democrats’ favorite 2020 presidential candidates.

As Breitbart News’ Sean Moran reported:

Twenty-five percent of Democrat voters said that they would either back Obama or Biden for the Democrat nomination, even though neither Democrat has declared their candidacy for president in 2020, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll released on Tuesday. Several polls had Biden leading the early list of Democrat contenders in the past few weeks. One poll released in February found that Biden would serve as a formidable opponent to President Donald Trump–the survey found that Trump would beat everyone but Biden in a 2020 matchup.

Biden, who has earned the reputation of being gaffe-prone, raised eyebrows for slamming the Trump administration overseas at the Munich Security Conference this weekend. “The America I see values basic human decency, not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border,” the former vice president said.

“The American people understand pleas because it makes us an embarrass[ment],” he added.

However, this is far from the first instance in which Biden has criticized the president and his supporters.

Biden, echoing Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” remark, once referred to President Donald Trump’s supporters as “virulent people” and “dregs of society.”

“Despite losing in the courts, and in the court of opinion, these forces of intolerance remain determined to undermine and roll back the progress you all have made,” Biden said of Trump voters at the Human Rights Campaign’s annual dinner in Washington, D.C., last September. “This time they—not you—have an ally in the White House. This time they have an ally. They’re a small percentage of the American people—virulent people, some of them the dregs of society.”