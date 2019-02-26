Andrew Cuomo: Arming Teachers for Self-Defense Leads to Shootouts

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) derided President Trump’s push to arm teachers by suggesting arming teachers for self-defense leads to shootouts in the classroom.

Politico quoted Cuomo saying, “I mean, how ludicrous a concept — arm the teacher so when the bad person comes into the classroom, there can be a shootout in the classroom.”

He added, “I mean, really, ludicrous and nonsensical.”

Cuomo mentioned the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School, saying, “Sandy Hook was not the last, it was not an exception. In many ways, it was only the beginning of a terrible scourge that went across this nation and it’s only gotten worse.”

He did not mention that teachers were not allowed to be armed for self-defense in Sandy Hook, nor were they allowed to be armed for self-defense at the Parkland high school on February 14, 2018. Instead, he mocked any suggestion of allowing teachers to be armed to defend themselves and their students.

