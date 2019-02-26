Democrat Andrew Cuomo Signs Gun Confiscation into Law in NY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signed gun confiscation into law for New York on Monday.

The law takes effect 180 days from the date of signing.

Buffalo News reports that the law allows that “family members, school administrators and law enforcement officials can seek to get guns confiscated from people deemed by courts to be an ‘extreme risk’ to themselves or others.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) praised Cuomo and New York lawmakers for putting the confiscatory law into place:

American families deserve to see bold action to prevent gun violence. Thanks to @NYGovCuomo & the New York State Legislature for leading the way by passing the Red Flag Bill & providing an example of the commonsense solutions that will save lives! https://t.co/4HcMLI1h3D — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 26, 2019

On Monday Cuomo said the confiscation law “will save lives and doesn’t infringe on anyone’s rights.”

California has a similar confiscation law and it did not prevent the November 7, 2018, Borderline Bar & Grill shooting. Illinois has a red flag / firearm confiscation law, too, and it did not prevent the February 15, 2019, shooting at the Henry Pratt Company.

Florida also has a red flag / firearm confiscation law, and it did not prevent the August 26, 2018, Jacksonville Landing shooting or the January 23, 2019, SunTrust attack that killed five in Sebring, Florida.

