President Donald Trump criticized Senate Democrats for opposing a bill to protect babies born alive during abortions.

“The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don’t mind executing babies AFTER birth,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Republican-led Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act failed to meet the 60 vote threshold to advance with a vote of 53-44.

All 2020 Democratic presidential candidates voted against the bill including Senators Corey Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.

“This will be remembered as one of the most shocking votes in the history of Congress,” Trump wrote. “If there is one thing we should all agree on, it’s protecting the lives of innocent babies.”

Three Senate Democrats joined Republicans in support of the bill — Bob Casey, Doug Jones, and Joe Manchin.

Planned Parenthood opposed the bill, describing it as “a direct attack on women’s health and rights.”

