ICE: Woman Who Assaulted MAGA Hat Man Was in U.S. Illegally

A Brazilian national arrested for allegedly assaulting a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat was in the U.S. illegally, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said.

ICE agents took Rosiane Santos, 41, into custody on Tuesday after finding out she was residing in the U.S. illegally, and she is now facing deportation, Boston 25 News reported.

“Deportation officers with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested Rosie Santos, an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil,” ICE said in a statement. “Santos is facing local charges for assault and other offenses. She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.”

Santos, who resided in Falmouth, Massachusetts, had been arrested by police several days earlier on charges of assault, battery, and disorderly conduct for allegedly harassing and assaulting a 23-year-old man wearing the the Trump campaign’s signature red MAGA cap.

The victim, Bryton Turner, 23, told authorities Santos attacked him unprovoked because of his MAGA hat.

A video of the incident showed Santos approach Turner from behind before swatting his hat off his head. Turner then whipped out his phone and began recording her.

“That’s the problem — the problem with Americans these days, people are just ignorant,” Turner said in the video.

The Brazilian national, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against her at a Wednesday court hearing before the judge released her on her own recognizance, claimed she was actually “the victim” of the incident because she felt “discriminated” against.