Michael Cohen Disbarred After Conviction for Lying Under Oath

Michael Cohen, the former attorney for President Donald Trump, has been disbarred, according to documents released Tuesday.

The development follows Cohen’s conviction on nine charges, including campaign finance violations and making false statements to members of Congress, according to court documents.

The New York Post first reported the longtime Trump lawyer’s disbarment.

Cohen is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday on his past working relationship with President Trump.

