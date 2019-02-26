Rep. Matt Gaetz Taunts Michael Cohen Week of Congressional Testimony

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz warned ex-Trump attorney and convicted liar Michael Cohen as he testifies before Congress this week.

“Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends?” Gaetz wrote late Tuesday. “Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot…”

Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 26, 2019

While the social media post appeared to be continued, two hours later no sequel had been posted.

The New York Supreme Court officially disbarred Cohen over his conviction for previously lying to Congress.

Despite that, Cohen was called to testify this week before Congress once again. Tuesday his testimony is to be private before the Senate Intelligence Committee. On Wednesday he will testify publicly in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and on Thursday he is scheduled to appear privately before the House Intelligence Committee.

Cohen may testify as to who issued $35,000 monthly payments in reimbursement for payments Cohen made to Stormy Daniels to halt her claims of an affair with then-candidate for president Donald Trump, the Daily Beast reported Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of Cohen’s testimony. The Wall Street Journal also reported Cohen would testify, claiming Trump was behind the payments.

Gaetz serves on the House Armed Services Committee, Judiciary Committee, and Budget Committee.

In a phone interview following his Cohen post, Gaetz unequivocally said “no” he was not attempting to intimidate a witness, according to the Daily Beast. He clarified, “It is challenging the veracity and character of a witness. We do it everyday. We typically do it during people’s testimony.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook