Watch: House Republicans and 2nd Amendment Supporters Hold Rally to Stop Democrat Gun-Grab

Several House Republican lawmakers will hold a press conference Tuesday to protest two Democrat bills that would restrict Americans’ Second Amendment right.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), House Republican Conference Chairman Liz Cheney (R-WY), House Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA), and Reps. Phil Roe (R-TN), Richard Hudson (R-NC), Randy Weber (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Greg Steube (R-FL), and activists will attend the event.

The National Rifle Association tweeted a video of Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) Tuesday suggesting that a “universal” background check infringes on Americans’ right to self-defense.

The NRA wrote, “We couldn’t have said it better than @ MikeKellyPA! So-called “universal” background check legislation is just a universal annoyance that infringes on our right to self-defense. Time is running out, and we need you to contact your reps.”

H.R. 8 would criminalize the private transfer of firearms and has received significant backlash from the gun rights community, whereas H.R. 1112 which would eliminate the three-day safety-valve provision under the federal firearms background check system that would prevent the government from enacting an indefinite delay on firearm purchases for law-abiding Americans.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives plans to hold a vote on the legislation as soon as this week.

