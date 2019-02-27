Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) said Wednesday that the congressional testimony of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is a “story of redemption.”

Appearing before the House Oversight Committee, Cohen called President Trump a “racist,” a “conman,” and a “cheat” in testimony that criticized the president on numerous occasions.

Cohen presented what he believes is evidence that President Trump reimbursed him for hush money payments to an adult film star after he was elected president. He pleaded guilty in November to nine charges, which include making false statements to Congress.

In his testimony, Cohen alleged President Trump knew longtime political operative Roger Stone had communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange about hacking into Democrat National Committee emails, where they found dirt on Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before the 2016 election. That information was later leaked by the website to the public.

Cohen was disbarred in New York Tuesday following a private meeting with Senate lawmakers. He testified before the Senate intelligence committee. Cohen will have a closed-door hearing with the House intelligence committee Thursday.

The United International Press contributed to this report.