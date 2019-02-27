Democrat-Led House Passes Bill to Criminalize Private Gun Sales

House Democrats succeeded Wednesday in passing legislation to criminalize private gun sales.

Yahoo News reports that the legislation passed by a vote of 240-190, with eight Republican Congressional members voting with the Democrats. One of those eight Republicans, Rep. Peter King (R-NY), actually co-sponsored the bill.

On Monday Breitbart News reported that the Democrats planned a floor vote on the legislation to criminalize private gun sales this week. They used a universal background check bill to accomplish the criminalization, pushing to make it illegal for a neighbor to sell a gun to a lifelong neighbor or someone to sell a gun to a friend they have known since childhood.

Breitbart News also reported that universal background checks are only the first step, as a gun registry will be necessary to make the checks enforceable.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained:

.@Jim_Jordan is back to reiterate how dangerous #HR8 and #HR1112 really are. "Universal" background checks lead to a national registry, which leads to confiscation – plain and simple. We must fight back and contact our lawmakers. → https://t.co/WOdftwRpeN #2A pic.twitter.com/g0dLKKIStG — NRA (@NRA) February 27, 2019

The White House has already made clear that President Trump will veto the legislation, should it reach his desk.

