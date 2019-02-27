Donald Trump Boasts ‘More Time in Vietnam’ than ‘Da Nang Dick’ Blumenthal

President Donald Trump ridiculed Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday during his visit in Vietnam for a diplomatic summit with Kim Jong-un.

“I have now spent more time in Vietnam than Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, the third rate Senator from Connecticut,” Trump wrote on Twitter from Vietnam.

Trump frequently mocks Blumenthal who repeatedly claimed that he served in Vietnam despite obtaining military deferments to avoid going to war.

Blumenthal was publicly embarrassed by revelations about his record in 2010, in an article from the New York Times.

Trump revived jokes about “Da Nang Dick” during the Senate hearings to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The president’s jokes have delighted supporters who see a double-standard for Democrats — especially one who remains in the Senate despite repeatedly lying about his military service.

