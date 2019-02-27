President Donald Trump ridiculed Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday during his visit in Vietnam for a diplomatic summit with Kim Jong-un.

“I have now spent more time in Vietnam than Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, the third rate Senator from Connecticut,” Trump wrote on Twitter from Vietnam.

Trump frequently mocks Blumenthal who repeatedly claimed that he served in Vietnam despite obtaining military deferments to avoid going to war.

Blumenthal was publicly embarrassed by revelations about his record in 2010, in an article from the New York Times.

Trump revived jokes about “Da Nang Dick” during the Senate hearings to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

How does Da Nang Dick (Blumenthal) serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee when he defrauded the American people about his so called War Hero status in Vietnam, only to later admit, with tears pouring down his face, that he was never in Vietnam. An embarrassment to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

Watched Da Nang Dick Blumenthal on television spewing facts almost as accurate as his bravery in Vietnam (which he never saw). As the bullets whizzed by Da Nang Dicks head, as he was saving soldiers…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018

The president’s jokes have delighted supporters who see a double-standard for Democrats — especially one who remains in the Senate despite repeatedly lying about his military service.