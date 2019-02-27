President Donald Trump ripped his former lawyer Michael Cohen on Wednesday, as he prepared to testify to Congress.

“Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately),” Trump wrote on Twitter ahead of the House Oversight Committee hearing planned for Wednesday. The president is currently in Vietnam, meeting with Kim Jong-Un for more peace talks.

Trump reminded his followers that Cohen had just been disbarred by the State of New York for “lying and fraud” that was unrelated to his businesses.

“He is lying in order to reduce his prison time,” he wrote.

Trump added that Cohen was using “Crooked” Hillary Clinton’s lawyer Lanny Davis, who leveraged maximum press coverage of the event.

Later Wednesday, Cohen called Trump a “racist,” a “conman” and “a cheat” in his opening remarks in front of the committee, saying that Trump implicitly urged him to lie to federal investigators about his dealings.