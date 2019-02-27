President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen told Congress that, while he has no actual evidence of the Trump campaign coordinating with Russia, he has his “suspicions” during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday.

“Questions have been raised about whether I know of direct evidence that Mr. Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia. I do not. And I want to be clear. But I have my suspicions,” Cohen said during his opening statement.

He continued, “Sometime in the summer of 2017, I read all over the media that there had been a meeting in Trump Tower in June of 2016 involving Don Jr. and others from the campaign with Russians, including a representative of the Russian government, and an email setting up the meeting with the subject line, ‘Dirt on Hillary Clinton.'”

“Something clicked in my mind. I remembered being in a room with Mr. Trump, probably in early June of 2016, when something peculiar happened,” he said.

“Don Trump Jr. came into the room and walked behind his father’s desk, which in and of itself was unusual. People didn’t just walk behind Mr. Trump’s desk to talk to him,” he said.

“And I recall Don Jr. leaning over to his father, and speaking in a low voice, which I could clearly hear and saying, ‘The meeting is all set,’ and I remember Mr. Trump saying, ‘Okay, good. Let me know.’ What struck me as I looked back and thought about the exchange between Don Jr. and his father, was first, that Mr. Trump had frequently told me and others, that his son, Don Jr., had the worst judgment of anyone in the world. And also that Don Jr. would never set up any meeting of significance alone. And certainly, not without checking with his father.”

“I also knew that nothing went on in Trump world, especially the campaign, without Mr. Trump’s knowledge and approval. So I concluded that Don Jr. was referring to that June 2016 Trump Tower meeting about dirt on Hillary with the Russian representatives, when he walked behind his dad’s desk that day. And that Mr. Trump knew that was the meeting Don Jr. was talking about when he said, ‘That’s good. Let me know.'”

Watch Cohen’s full testimony here.