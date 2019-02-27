Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz: "Is it possible the (Trump) family is conflicted or compromised with a foreign adversary in the months before the election?"

The transcript is as follows:

REP. DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ (D-FL): As you likely know, I served as chair of the Democratic National Committee at the time of the Russian hacks and when Russia weaponized the messages that it had stolen. But, I want to be clear, my questions are not about the harm done by any individual, by Wikileaks or the Russians. It’s about the possible and likely harm to the United States of America and our democracy. I have a series of questions that I hope will connect more of these dots. Mr. Cohen, is it your testimony that Mr. Trump had advance knowledge of the Russian-Wikileaks release of the DNC’s emails?

MICHAEL COHEN: I can’t answer that in a yes or no. He had advanced notice that there was going to be a dump of emails, but at no time did I hear that specificity of what those emails were going to be.

WASSERMAN SCHULTZ: But you do testify today that he had advanced knowledge of there imminent release?

COHEN: That is what I stated in my testimony.

WASSERMAN SCHULTZ: And that he cheered that outcome?

COHEN: Yes, Ma’am.

WASSERMAN SCHULTZ: Did Mr. Trump likely share that information with his daughter Ivanka, son Don Jr., or Jared Kushner?

COHEN: I’m not aware of that

WASSERMAN SCHULTZ: Was Ivanka, Jared, or Don Jr. still involved in the Russian tower deal at that time?

COHEN: The company was involved in the deal, which meant that the family was involved in the deal.

WASSERMAN SCHULTZ: If Mr. Trump and his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr. are involved in Russia-Trump Tower deal, is it possible the whole family is conflicted or compromised with a foreign adversary in the months before the election?

COHEN: Yes.