Oklahoma Governor Signs Bill Eliminating Concealed Permit Requirement

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed legislation Wednesday to abolish his state’s concealed carry permit requirement.

Oklahoma joins Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Vermont as the 15th state to declare the Second Amendment as an individual’s carry permit.

On December 14, Breitbart News reported that Oklahoma was on the verge of abolishing its carry permit requirement. Lawmakers tried to abolish the requirement under former Gov. Mary Fallin (R), but she vetoed their legislation. Stitt came into office voicing his support for eliminating the permit requirement.

Tulsa World reported that Stitt stated at the time of signing the legislation, “As I traveled all over the state to all 77 counties, I heard from Oklahomans all over that they wanted us to protect their right to bear arms. I think the best defense for a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

Democrat State Sen. Carri Hicks opposed the elimination of the permit requirement, saying, “I think this particular law is further opening the gate to some devastation on [women and children].”

