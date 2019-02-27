Poll: 88 Percent of Republicans See Donald Trump as 2020 Nominee

Eighty-eight percent of likely Republican voters polled in late February saw President Donald Trump as the likely Republican nominee in 2020.

One thousand likely Republican voters were polled from February 25-26 in the Rasmussen survey. Of those polled, 88 percent saw president Trump as the likely 2020 Republican nominee. Among those surveyed, 70 percent saw Trump’s nomination as “very likely.”

Respondents were asked two questions in the poll conducted by Pulse Opinion Research for Rasmussen. The first question was, “How likely is it that President Trump will be the Republican presidential nominee in 2020?” The second question was, “During his first two years in office, has President Trump done a good job representing Republican values? Or has he lost touch with Republican voters throughout the nation?”

President Trump has faced opposition within the Republican Party, including from those who are looking at challenging the sitting president for his job.

Now former Gov. of Ohio John Kasich has left the door open to a primary run against the president despite having lost the 2016 primary to Trump. CNN reported in December Kasich spokesman John Weaver responded to Trump’s remark that he hoped Kasich and outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake (AZ) would run: “Be careful what you wish for.” A CNN poll around that time showed 84 percent of Republicans approved of Trump’s job performance.

Flake voiced hope in a January CNN interview that a Republican would challenge president Trump in 2020. At the same time, he praised failed 2012 Republican presidential nominee and incoming Sen. Mitt Romney (UT), a virulent critic of Trump both before and after the president took office. He did not indicate if he intended himself to be the Republican to challenge the president.

