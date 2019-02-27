Trump Campaign Dismisses ‘Convicted Perjurer’ Michael Cohen Testimony

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign fired back at Michael Cohen, one the president’s former personal lawyers as he testified on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“Michael Cohen is a felon, a disbarred lawyer, and a convicted perjurer, who lied to both Congress and the Special Counsel in a ‘deliberate and premeditated’ fashion according to the Special Counsel’s Office,” National Campaign Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee brought Cohen to testify about his dealings with President Trump, even though he is facing jail time for lying to Congress.

During the hearings, Cohen spent most of the time trying to validate claims by Democrats, accusing the president of being a liar, a bully, a racist, and a sexist individual.

McEnany cited the Southern District of New York’s description of Cohen for his “pattern of deception” and “wide array of crimes” committed outside of the president’s personal life. She pointed to Cohen’s pattern of blaming others for his shortcomings to enhance his personal profit.

“This is the same Michael Cohen who has admitted that he lied to Congress previously,” McEnany wrote. “Why did they even bother to swear him in this time?”