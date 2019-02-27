Watch: Border Wall Prototypes Demolished in San Diego, California

Multiple border wall prototypes sitting in the San Diego, California desert are being demolished after President Trump’s administration decided to continue using mostly bollard fencing as the barrier of choice along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Drone footage captured by FOX 5 San Diego reveals the multiple border wall prototypes being torn down this week, nearly a year after Trump toured the barriers and touted their effectiveness in stopping illegal immigration.

The border wall prototypes were built in somewhat of a contest, wherein the administration and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would pick the most effective barrier after running tests.

A federal report in September 2018, though, claimed many of the barriers had failed to prevent climbers from getting across to the other side. For more than a year, the Trump administration has built new, replacement, and upgraded fencing out of the bollard-style fence previous deployed by the Bush and Obama administrations.

The border wall prototypes being torn down here along the border in Otay Mesa. Will be replaced by 30ft-high steel slat structure. pic.twitter.com/6Lr4FDu0yV — Max RN (@MaxRivlinNadler) February 27, 2019

The area where the border wall prototypes sat for more than a year will now see construction of a 14-mile-long, 30-feet high bollard fence, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This year, researchers project that up to 500,000 illegal aliens will successfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border and make it into the country, undetected by Border Patrol, unless drastic advances are taken in border wall construction and closing legal loopholes at the border. Similarly, the country is on track for more than 600,000 border apprehensions in 2019, a level of illegal immigration that has not been seen since former President George W. Bush.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.